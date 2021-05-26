newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Dem Support Increasing for Congress to Investigate Wuhan Lab Leak Theory

By Brian Freeman
NewsMax.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupport is increasing among Democrats for an investigation of the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, Politico reported on Wednesday. The theory that the virus leaked from a Wuhan lab, previously dismissed by Democrats as a Republican talking point, has been given renewed consideration after The Wall Street Journal reported that three scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology were sent to the hospital in November 2019 after developing symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 a short time before the virus spread throughout China.

www.newsmax.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Murphy
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tim Kaine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Scientists#Government Policy#Democratic Lawmakers#Dem#Democrats#The Wall Street Journal#The White House#Congressional Hawks#Republicans#Defense#The Senate#Beijing#President Barack Obama#Biodefense#Strategy#March
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Public Health
Country
China
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
U.S. PoliticsTimes-Herald

Biden right to probe ‘lab-leak’ theory

We don’t yet know where the virus that causes COVID-19, the disease that’s killed nearly 600,000 Americans and 3.5 million globally, came from. SARS-CoV-2 may well have crossed over from a wild animal in an unsanitary wet market in or around Wuhan, China. Or it may have emerged from a...
Congress & CourtsFort Worth Star-Telegram

Presidential panel on Capitol riot sought by Democratic lawmaker

WASHINGTON — A Democratic lawmaker called for a presidential commission to investigate the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol after Senate Republicans blocked legislation mandating the inquiry. The suggestion raised by Rep. Gerry Connolly’s would in effect take the matter out of Congress, bypassing Republican opposition. The GOP prevented...
U.S. Politicsnewsitem.com

The media's dereliction of duty on the lab leak theory

WASHINGTON — With evidence mounting that the coronavirus might have escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, President Joe Biden has reversed course and ordered the U.S. intelligence community to produce a report on the virus’s origins within 90 days — while reporters who until recently could not be bothered to ask tough questions pressed the White House for answers.
Congress & Courtshomenewshere.com

House Republicans investigate taxpayer funding of Wuhan lab

(The Center Square) – While the origins of COVID-19 have been a political hot button issue rife with controversy, new evidence has prompted a different question: did American taxpayers help fund the controversial Wuhan lab?. A group of 209 House Republicans sent a letter Friday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate passes resolution urging probe into COVID-19 origins

The Senate on Friday passed a resolution calling for a probe into the origins of COVID-19 amid renewed attention over a theory that the virus came from a lab in China. The resolution, which passed by unanimous consent and was spearheaded by Sens. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), calls for the World Health Assembly to conduct a probe into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. The legislation adds that if an investigation is not approved by the body, the U.S. and “willing partner governments and experts” will instead launch an inquiry.
Congress & Courtsrebelnews.com

U.S. Senate passes bill to declassify intel on COVID origins

This week the U.S. Senate passed a bill to declassify intel on the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. The bill’s passage came after a report released on Tuesday that the Biden administration had terminated a Trump-era investigation into the origins of the coronavirus, and if it had originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).
Congress & Courtscapradio.org

Majority Of Senate Republicans Remain Opposed To Insurrection Probe

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Senate Republicans are expected to filibuster a bipartisan bill to create an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Transcript. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. The Senate is expected to take up legislation today to establish a commission meant...
Public Healthdallassun.com

China terms Biden's order to probe into COVID-19 origins

Beijing [China], May 28 (ANI): In a sharp rebuke to the United States, China has lamented US President Joe Biden's order to review the origins of COVID-19 as a "political game and an attempt to shift the blame on others". "Virus origins is a complex scientific question. This time, the...
ScienceAnchorage Daily News

Timeline: How the Wuhan lab-leak theory suddenly became credible

The source of the coronavirus that has left more than 3 million people dead around the world remains a mystery. But in recent months the idea that it emerged from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) — once dismissed as a ridiculous conspiracy theory — has gained new credence. How...
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

The Sudden Rise of the Coronavirus Lab-Leak Theory

Washington, D.C., has little love for mystery. Politicians prefer the news to supply certainty: two antagonists, clear moral stakes, the chance to take a side. But for more than a year the starting point of the dominant political story, the coronavirus pandemic, has been mysterious. Among conservatives, predisposed to hawkishness toward China, where the virus had come from, attention focussed on the possibility that the COVID-19 pathogen had emerged from a Chinese lab, either by accident or design. Liberals sought a more explicit alignment with scientific investigators, and favored an account in which the virus had migrated naturally from animals to humans, possibly through the Chinese markets where exotic animals are sold for human consumption. The right’s theory, at best, blamed science run amok, and at worst, suspected an unprecedented act of biowarfare. (“It was the ‘incompetence of China,’ and nothing else, that did this mass Worldwide killing,” President Trump tweeted in May, 2020.) The left’s theory blamed an unreconstructed pre-modern approach to wildlife that, instead of protecting it, killed and ate it. For a year, each camp occupied the seats that they liked best: liberals in the mainstream, conservatives on the fringe. This spring, though the evidence for either side has not changed much, there has been news in this area. Scientists and political commentators have become less swift to dismiss the lab-leak theory. And so, the political debate over the pandemic’s origins became a case study in something else: how the political world does and doesn’t change its mind.
Congress & Courtsmetrovoicenews.com

Senate unanimously approves Hawley bill on Wuhan lab

In a major victory for bipartisanship, Senator Josh Hawley has convinced the entire Senate to vote unanimously for a bill over the Wuhan lab. The bill requires the Biden administration to declassify all intelligence relating to the origin of COVID-19, including details on what happened inside the Wuhan laboratory. The...