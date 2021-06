Perryton got drenched in buckets of rain Tuesday night, along with a large amount of pea-sized hail. The rest of Ochiltree County, however, mostly escaped the downpour. KEYE Radio’s official rainfall total was 1.25 inches of precipitation. Edwin Larmon, who lives in the 2100 block of Grinnell, reported 1.42 inches of rain. Randy and Cami Skaggs, who live one mile southeast of the city, picked…