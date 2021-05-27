newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Choctaw Nation gets $944 million in American Rescue Plan funds

By Adrian O'Hanlon III Editor
Posted by 
McAlester News-Capital
McAlester News-Capital
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hAYa1_0aCbQ8mP00

Choctaw Nation is set to received hundreds of millions in federal funding to address negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tribe officials said the tribe received $944 million in an initial payment of Fiscal Recovery Funds under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) from the U.S. Treasury this week — and plans include using that money in several areas.

“We want to acknowledge and express our appreciation to the U.S. Congress and the Biden Administration for taking the tribal nations’ input on this more equitable formula for allocations, which is based on the number of people we serve,” Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton said in a press release.

The tribe said it's planning to use the funds to address negative impacts the COVID-19 pandemic caused. Focus areas will include tribal services; direct member assistant; public health; housing; education; technology; Choctaw business assistance; tribal government stabilization; replace lost tribal government revenue; job protection, including hazard pay; Choctaw Reservation infrastructure needs; water; sewer; broadband and more.

Choctaw Nation District 11 Councilor Robert Karr said tribal councilors met several times throughout the past year on how to use federal funds awarded to Choctaw Nation through COVID-19 relief programs — and will extend and continue some previous programs.

"We're going to be able to help a lot of people on our reservation," Karr said.

President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan into law March 11 with Native American tribes to get more than $31 billion — the largest-ever investment to Native American communities. The funds can be obligated through Dec. 31, 2024.

Choctaw Nation previously received $200.8 million through The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act then-President Donald Trump signed in March 2020. The tribe put those funds toward assistance programs like Mutual Help, Independent Elderly, LEAP or Affordable Rental Housing properties.

CARES Act funds totaling $4.8 million were distributed to tribal governments based on federal housing population data, which caused concern among some tribes before the Treasury Department said it corrected the formula.

Each of the 574 federally recognized tribes was to receive an even split of $1 billion, with the remainder of $20 billion earmarked for COVID-19 relief distributed based on pro rata share of total certified tribal enrollment.

The Navajo Nation has the largest land mass of any Native American tribe with its 27,000-square-mile reservation — and recently became the largest tribe with nearly 400,000 members to surpass Cherokee Nation's enrollment of 392,000.

Cherokee Nation is largest tribe in Oklahoma and its reservation spans 7,000 square miles. The tribe announced it will receive $1.8 billion in ARPA funds — with plans to provide every Cherokee citizen with a $2,000 stipend allocating $1,000 in each of the next two years, in addition to funding toward several tribe services.

Choctaw Nation is the third-largest Native American tribe in the U.S. with more than 200,000 members. The tribe's reservation covers 10,923 square miles in southeast Oklahoma.

Batton said the tribe intends to extend and re-open application periods for successful programs through the CARES Act "that benefit our most vulnerable tribal members."

Karr said Choctaw Nation will distribute ARPA funds to various programs based on needs determined by tribal councilors, COVID-19 relief committee members, and other officials.

Tribal officials anticipate ARPA-funded program applications to open in September and offer more information at https://www.choctawnation.com/covidrelief.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

McAlester News-Capital

McAlester News-Capital

Mcalester, OK
1K+
Followers
114
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for McAlester News-Capital

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Funds#U S Government#U S Officials#Public Funds#Government Funding#American Rescue Plan#Fiscal Recovery Funds#The U S Treasury#The U S Congress#The Biden Administration#Choctaw Reservation#Mutual Help#Independent Elderly#Affordable Rental Housing#The Treasury Department#The Navajo Nation#Cherokee Nation#Arpa#Covid 19 Relief Committee#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
EducationThe Mountaineer

Cooper approves pass-through funding from American Rescue Plan

(The Center Square) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a COVID-19 relief package that includes about $6.4 billion in pass-through federal grants for education, child care, public health, long-term care, food benefits and housing and rental assistance. "It's critical that these funds be used to emerge from the...
BusinessThe Mountaineer

Cooper unveils proposal to spend $5.7B in American Rescue Plan funding

(The Center Square) – Gov. Roy Cooper has proposed spending $1.2 billion to expand internet access and issuing additional grants to North Carolina parents with the state's latest round of federal COVID-19 relief. Cooper rolled out his proposal Wednesday for how to spend $5.7 billion in American Rescue Plan Act...
PoliticsIntelligencer

West Virginia Gets First $677M From American Rescue Plan

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said Monday that the state received the first half of $1.36 billion from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan while announcing the state will have more details later in the week on the phase-out of unemployment benefits through the same Biden plan. According to the...
Tahlequah, OKNWI.com

Cherokee Nation approves $2,000 payments to its citizens

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (AP) — Nearly 400,000 Cherokee Nation citizens will receive $2,000 lump-sum payments as part of the Oklahoma-based tribe's share of President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan Act. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. signed legislation Thursday authorizing the direct payments to each of the tribe's 392,832 citizens. The tribe's...
Healthhomehealthcarenews.com

American Rescue Plan Funding Starts to Trickle Down to States, HCBS Programs

American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding has started trickling down to programs aimed at helping seniors age in place. Earlier in May, the Biden administration released $1.4 billion for Older American Act-enabled initiatives related to vaccine coordination, senior nutrition and more. Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of the Treasury has been overseeing the distribution of $350 billion to help state and local governments respond to the COVID-19 emergency and bring back jobs.
Cherokee, NCtheonefeather.com

Chief’s announcement concerning the American Rescue Plan (May 27, 2021)

I wanted to take just a moment to bring some information to you about the American Rescue Plan funding that has been awarded to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Previously, myself and Secretary of Treasury Corey Blankenship shot a video (May 19, 2021) on (American Rescue Plan) funding and we told you then that we would bring more information once it was available as to how much funding would be provided to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. I have in my hand the guidelines provided by the Treasury Department. It’s 158 pages long that gives guidance and direction for how tribes may expand the funds.
Congress & Courtslegalnews.com

Would a constitutional amendment be required to make the District of Columbia a state?

At a U.S. House of Representatives hearing on March 22, the ACLU filed testimony contending that Congress, with presidential approval, could alone establish the District of Columbia as the country’s 51st state. At the same hearing, The Heritage Foundation, a conservative group, took a differing view, saying that making D.C. a new state would require constitutional changes.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

9 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported by Navajo Nation

The Navajo Nation reported on Saturday 9 new COVID-19 cases and 2 COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Navajo Department of Health. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a statement on Twitter that health officials reported the total number of deaths has risen to 1,332. The total number of...
Environmentweatherboy.com

USA Shakes as 130+ Earthquakes Rock Memorial Day Weekend

The last 24 hours have been seismically active across the United States, with more than 130 earthquakes recorded from California to Tennessee. According to the National Earthquake Information Center (NEIC), there are usually just 50 earthquakes every day in the United States which translates to about 20,000 a year. The Memorial Day Weekend has seen above normal earthquake activity, excluding several earthquakes that struck around Puerto Rico on Friday and Saturday. These numbers exclude the ongoing volcanic and seismic activity occurring in Hawaii.
U.S. PoliticsFOXBusiness

Biden administration extends bipartisan infrastructure talks into June

The Biden administration said Sunday talks over a $1.7 trillion infrastructure package would need to show a "clear direction" toward agreement by the time Congress returns from recess in early June, signaling that Democrats might be preparing to go it alone on a broad plan to rebuild roads and bridges, expand broadband service and create programs to help care for the elderly and disabled Americans.
U.S. Politicsrealcleardefense.com

If the U.S. Went to War With China, Who Would Win?

A great deal has been written about the possibility of a war between the U.S. and China. It tends to be measured in theoretical terms, and much of the analysis centers on exactly when it might occur. But the vital question is really quite simple: who would win?. Of course...
U.S. Politicsthepopnews.com

US Blocks Seafood from Chinese Fleet Labor Abuse

United States proposed an impediment on fish imports from the whole fleet of a Chinese based seafood organization on Friday. The authorities asserted that individuals had to work in very poor, slave-like conditions. Which also had brought about the death of many Indonesian anglers a year ago. Customs and Border...
Public Healthbreakingnewsandreligion.online

The unseen COVID-19 risk for unvaccinated people

The country’s declining COVID-19 case rates present an unrealistically optimistic perspective for half of the nation – the half that is still not vaccinated. As more people receive vaccines, COVID-19 cases are occurring mostly in the increasingly narrow slice of the unprotected population. So The Washington Post adjusted its case, death and hospitalization rates to account for that — and found that in some places, the virus continues to rage among those who haven’t received a shot.