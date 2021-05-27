Rapper ‘makes it rain’ on classmates at their graduation ceremony

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Sunday graduation of Langston Hughes High School in Fulton County has been making the rounds on social media. The ceremony has garnered a lot of attention because of the actions of one graduate.

Atlanta rapper Metro Marrs was one of the graduates of Langston Hughes High School class of 2021. Marrs is a newly signed rapper to the Quality Control Music record label. The label is home to other popular acts like the rap trio Migos and the duo City Girls.

Marrs decided to make his walk across the stage memorable for himself and profitable for some of his classmates. He threw money into the air as he paced back and forth across the stage.

The act of “making it rain” was popularized by visitors to certain entertainment venues who threw money into the air and allowed it to fall like precipitation to the ground.

This behavior was not welcomed by staff, and Marrs was escorted out of the ceremony.

The class that graduated during a pandemic was not hindered by the actions of this one graduate. The ceremony proceeded without any further incident.