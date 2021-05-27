US Forest Service Seeks Budget Boost Ahead Of Fire Season

Ashley National Forest has announced that starting on Friday, June 18th the following fire restrictions will be in place due to the extremely dry conditions and the current forecasted weather. It is now prohibited to ignite, build, maintain or use a fire, including charcoal and briquettes outside a fire structure that is provided by the Forest Service within a designated area. The exception is fires are allowed in constructed, permanent fire pits or fire grates within developed Forest Service campgrounds, picnic areas, and recreation sites. Petroleum-fueled stoves, lanterns, or heating devices that meet the fire underwriter’s specifications for safety are allowed. Smoking is prohibited except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of any flammable material. Do not operate an internal combustion engine without a properly installed USDA or SAE approved spark arresting device, a five-pound fire extinguisher, and a shovel. There is no cutting, grinding, or welding metal in areas of vegetation. These restrictions are in cooperation with state, county, and other federal agencies which also have fire restrictions due to the high fire danger. For more information, call 435-789-1181.