US Forest Service Seeks Budget Boost Ahead Of Fire Season

By Oregon Public Broadcasting
ijpr.org
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe United States Forest Service is seeking a major budget increase this year. President Joe Biden’s preliminary budget blueprint includes a $1.7 billion increase for the federal agency managing public lands, around 35% above what it got last year, according to a spokesperson for Democratic U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon.

www.ijpr.org
