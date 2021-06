The Harry P. Stumpf American Legion Post 254 will host this year’s Memorial Day ceremony at the Ochiltree County Cemetery on Monday, May 31. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. The opening prayer will be offered by Southside Baptist Church pastor Doros Zachariades. That will be followed by the posting of colors by the Perryton Color Guard, Post 254. After the Pledge of Allegiance and National…