How often is college football’s best TE the best TE in his draft class?

I’m going to start listing the 2021 national championship odds. You tell me what you notice. It feels like maybe there are only a few real contenders, huh?. It makes sense. Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Georgia are simply the blue bloods, and every other team is racing for sixth place. The College Football Playoff structure has existed for seven seasons, and only in 2014—the first year of the system—did fewer than three of those five teams make it to the playoffs. That doesn’t mean that only these five have a shot this year; it just goes to describe why the drop-off is so steep.