Hydrologic Outlook issued for Franklin, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 16:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Franklin; Osage The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a Hydrologic Outlook for the following rivers Marais Des Cygnes River near Quenemo This hydrologic outlook is based on the forecast rainfall for the next 24 hours and estimated runoff from earlier rainfall. Crests may vary if actual rainfall or runoff is greater or less than anticipated. Location: Marais Des Cygnes River near Quenemo Flood stage: 17.0 feet Maximum Forecast Stage: 18.6 feet at 1 AM Friday May 28 Later statements, possibly warnings, may be issued as additional information becomes available.