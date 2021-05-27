Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Briscoe, Castro, Floyd, Hale, Lamb, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of and northwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Briscoe; Castro; Floyd; Hale; Lamb; Swisher The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Floyd County in northwestern Texas Hale County in northwestern Texas Southeastern Castro County in the Panhandle of Texas Swisher County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Briscoe County in the Panhandle of Texas Eastern Lamb County in northwestern Texas * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 756 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fieldton, or 10 miles southwest of Olton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plainview, Tulia, Hale Center, Olton, Hart, Earth, Kress, Cotton Center, Vigo Park, Fieldton, Spade, Claytonville, Mackenzie Reservoir, Aiken, Halfway, Seth Ward, Edmonson and Springlake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH