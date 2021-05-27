Special Weather Statement issued for Tolland, Windham by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 20:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when this storm approaches. Winds may be strong enough to produce minor damage, such as a few downed branches. Target Area: Tolland; Windham STRONG THUNDERSTORM At 858 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Eastford, or 9 miles northeast of Mansfield, moving east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will accompany this storm. Locations impacted include Mansfield, Plainfield, Killingly, Putnam, Thompson, Brooklyn, Woodstock, Willington, Ashford, Pomfret, Sterling, Chaplin, Hampton, Eastford and Union.alerts.weather.gov