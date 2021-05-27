Special Weather Statement issued for Arthur, Deuel, Garden, Keith, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Arthur; Deuel; Garden; Keith; Perkins SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN ARTHUR NORTHWESTERN PERKINS...WESTERN KEITH...SOUTHEASTERN GARDEN AND EASTERN DEUEL COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM MDT At 657 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lewellen to 9 miles southeast of Julesburg. Movement was east at 40 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Ogallala, Grant, Big Springs, Brule, Lewellen, Barton, Lemoyne, Kingsley Dam, Eagle Gulch Campground, Ruthon, Clear Creek State Wildlife Management Area, Megeath, Otter Creek Campground, Lake View Campground, Ash Hollow State Historical Park, Wild Horse Spring, Belmar, Goldeneye State Wildlife Management Area, Bluewater Battlefield State Historical Park and Windlass Hill. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 63 and 114. Highway 92 between mile markers 115 and 138. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 101 and 130. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM MDT for southwestern Nebraska. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for the Panhandle of, southwestern and west central Nebraska.