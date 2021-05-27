Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arthur County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Arthur, Deuel, Garden, Keith, Perkins by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Arthur; Deuel; Garden; Keith; Perkins SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN ARTHUR NORTHWESTERN PERKINS...WESTERN KEITH...SOUTHEASTERN GARDEN AND EASTERN DEUEL COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM MDT At 657 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lewellen to 9 miles southeast of Julesburg. Movement was east at 40 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Ogallala, Grant, Big Springs, Brule, Lewellen, Barton, Lemoyne, Kingsley Dam, Eagle Gulch Campground, Ruthon, Clear Creek State Wildlife Management Area, Megeath, Otter Creek Campground, Lake View Campground, Ash Hollow State Historical Park, Wild Horse Spring, Belmar, Goldeneye State Wildlife Management Area, Bluewater Battlefield State Historical Park and Windlass Hill. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 63 and 114. Highway 92 between mile markers 115 and 138. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 101 and 130. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM MDT for southwestern Nebraska. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for the Panhandle of, southwestern and west central Nebraska.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Keith County, NE
City
Lewellen, NE
County
Perkins County, NE
City
Lemoyne, NE
County
Arthur County, NE
City
Ogallala, NE
County
Deuel County, NE
City
Arthur, NE
City
Brule, NE
County
Garden County, NE
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Tornado Watch#Doppler#Grant Big Springs#Eagle Gulch Campground#Interstate 80
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden: 'Not my intent' to imply veto for bipartisan infrastructure package

President Biden on Saturday sought to clarify remarks that he made earlier this week regarding a bipartisan deal and a potential, larger reconciliation package on infrastructure amid backlash from both progressive and Republican lawmakers. Biden had said on Thursday that he would not sign a bipartisan deal on infrastructure unless...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Engineer warned of 'major structural damage' years before Florida condo collapsed

A consultant warned there was evidence of “major structural damage” below the pool deck of a Miami condo building nearly three years before it collapsed. As officials continue to investigate what caused the deadly collapse at the Champlain Towers South, officials in the Florida city’s Surfside suburb late Friday released a trove of documents related to the building, including the consultant's October 2018 report.
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the UFO report

The highly anticipated U.S. intelligence report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) released Friday has bolstered calls for increased research into UFOs and possible signs of extraterrestrial life. The report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), said that the U.S. government has encountered 144 UFOs —...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump slams Harris over southern border trip

Former President Trump criticized Vice President Harris's recent trip to the U.S.-Mexico border at his first post-presidential rally on Saturday, claiming she made the trip because he announced he was visiting the area. “Kamala Harris , your vice president, only went to the border yesterday for the one simple reason...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...