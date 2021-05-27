Frost Advisory issued for Lower Snake River Plain by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-27 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Lower Snake River Plain FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM THURSDAY LAKE WIND ADVISORY FOR AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR THIS EVENING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Areas with temperatures falling to as low as 34 degrees which may result in frost formation. * WHERE...Low-lying areas along and north of the Snake River. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost may damage or kill sensitive vegetation if left outside uncovered.