Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brewster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brewster The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Brewster County in southwestern Texas * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 757 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Panther Junction, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Panther Junction, Persimmon Gap, Big Bend National Park, Terlingua Ranch Airport and Terlingua Ranch Lodge. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH