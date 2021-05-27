Cancel
Hartford County, CT

Special Weather Statement issued for Hartford by NWS

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 20:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when this storm approaches. Winds may be strong enough to produce minor damage, such as a few downed branches. Target Area: Hartford STRONG THUNDERSTORM At 840 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wethersfield, moving east at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will accompany this storm. Locations impacted include Hartford, New Britain, West Hartford, Manchester, East Hartford, Glastonbury, Newington, Vernon, Windsor, Wethersfield, Mansfield, South Windsor, Farmington, Windham, Rocky Hill, Willimantic, Tolland, Coventry, Hebron and Marlborough.

