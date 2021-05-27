Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McPherson, Rice by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: McPherson; Rice The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern McPherson County in central Kansas Northeastern Rice County in central Kansas * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Little River, or 14 miles northeast of Lyons, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Windom around 810 PM CDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH