LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, the Muhammad Ali Center is able to open up its archival collection and offer online exhibits for the world to experience as a way to extend Muhammad Ali's global reach. The launch of the Center's new digital museum and archives was specifically planned to be introduced during the annual Ali Festival, and on what would have been the 100 th birthday of LeRoy Neiman, a longtime friend of Muhammad Ali's. "Ali and Neiman: A Friendship in Art" is the Ali Center's first ever digital museum exhibit which opened today. "Ali and Neiman" will highlight artwork created by both men and will also feature candid photographs and notes written by Mr. Neiman. It is linked to the Muhammad Ali archival collection, made available to the public, and is accessible through the Ali Center's website, at https://muhammadali.historyit.com/ . While the digitization of the Ali Center's archival items is an ongoing process, this new offering will roll out initially with items from its: Permanent Collection, Greatest of All Time Collection, and Oral History Archive. Eventually the digital archives will include items from other collections.