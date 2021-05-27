Major gift for the Canada Pavilion, Venice and gallery re-named to honour the legacy of Dr. Shirley L. Thomson
OTTAWA.- The National Gallery of Canada Foundation has received a transformational gift that will, in part, commemorate the important work of Dr. Shirley L. Thomson (1930-2010), Director of the National Gallery of Canada from 1987–1997. The announcement comes on the 33rd anniversary of the official opening of the Gallery’s building at 380 Sussex Drive in Ottawa, which was overseen by Dr. Thomson.artdaily.com