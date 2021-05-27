Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arts

Major gift for the Canada Pavilion, Venice and gallery re-named to honour the legacy of Dr. Shirley L. Thomson

artdaily.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA.- The National Gallery of Canada Foundation has received a transformational gift that will, in part, commemorate the important work of Dr. Shirley L. Thomson (1930-2010), Director of the National Gallery of Canada from 1987–1997. The announcement comes on the 33rd anniversary of the official opening of the Gallery’s building at 380 Sussex Drive in Ottawa, which was overseen by Dr. Thomson.

artdaily.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Degas
Person
Mark Rothko
Person
Emily Carr
Person
Renoir
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#National Gallery Of Art#Art Works#The Maintenance Fund#Foundation Ceo#Chair Of The Foundation#The Canadian Pavilion#Canadian#Voice Of Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
Related
Visual ArtAsbarez News

Calls for Submissions for Armenian Pavilion’s ‘Hybridity’ Exhibit at 2021 Venice Biennale

YEREVAN—Following an open call announced by the Armenia’s Culture Ministry and a deliberation by a 12-member jury, the proposal “Hybridity” was selected to represent Armenia at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia in Venice, Italy. The project is presented collaboratively between the architecture and design firm INVIVIA, founded in 1999 and based in Boston and Storaket architectural studio, founded in 2007 and based in Yerevan, Armenia.
Visual ArtArchDaily

"Focusing on Architecture as Process": Interview with Elena Tudela, Curator of the Mexican Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale

The Federal Secretary of Culture and the National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature (INBAL) present the exhibit, titled Desplazamientos (Displacements), which will represent Mexico in the 17th International Exhibition of Architecture-The Biennale of Venice, taking place from May 22 to November 21, 2021 in the Venetian Arsenal. The exhibition aims to redefine the way that Mexico participates in this distinguished space, one of architecture's global stages and a platform for countries to share their cultural heritage. The Mexican pavilion, titled Displacements, is the result of a dialogue between the representatives of the 12 chosen projects and the the curatorial team as a part of the process to transform the pre-established theme of the Venice Biennale and to formulate a dialogue through spatial, artistic, and constructive demonstration.
Museumstheartnewspaper.com

Slavery: the groundbreaking Dutch exhibition confronting colonial history

This week, we look at a much anticipated exhibition, Slavery at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam. The Rijksmuseum is the Netherlands’ national art and history museum and the curators of the exhibition state in the catalogue that the country’s colonial past has been "insufficiently examined in the national history of the Netherlands, including at the Rijksmuseum”.
Museumsblooloop.com

Touring exhibitions: Amanda Mayne on bringing the British Museum to the world

The British Museum in Bloomsbury shares its rich collection of more than 8 million objects with audiences around the world through an extensive programme of peerless touring exhibitions. Exhibitions include such diverse topics as Egyptian mummies, Rome: city and empire; Italian Renaissance drawings; Ancient Greeks; an age of luxury: the...
Visual Arttheartnewspaper.com

Grand mural projects: a vital chapter in British art history

Mural paintings are some of the most ambitious works of art commissioned by British patrons during the 17th and early 18th centuries. From Rubens’ work at Banqueting House, Whitehall, to James Thornhill’s at the Royal Hospital, Greenwich, they are a vital chapter in British art history. The poet Richard Steele wrote of Greenwich that it was not “in the Power of Words to raise too great an Idea of the Work”.
Designdesignboom.com

unfolding pavilion explores 'rituals of solitude' inside a restored sailboat in venice

As part of the 2021 venice architecture biennale, a restored trabaccolo sailboat was host to the third edition of unfolding pavilion, titled ‘rituals of solitude’. moored at punta della dogana, the exhibition opened its doors to the public on may 22, inviting visitors to explore site specific works by 12 contributors, which were created following a one week residency on a private island in the venetian archipelago.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Cyprus, Greece, Iraq, San Marino, and North Macedonia: 5 Unexplored National Pavilions at the 2021 Venice Biennale

Over the past couple of weeks, we have seen how countries have responded to “How will we live together” in 115 different ways. Some studied the environment and how to sustain it, while others explored how they can create a safe space for refugees and citizens to coexist. In this roundup, we are concluding the list of national pavilions displayed at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia, and highlighting how they answered curator Hashim Sarkis' question.
MuseumsPosted by
TheConversationAU

European Masterpieces from the Met demonstrates art's power to speak to the human condition

Review: European Masterpieces from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Queensland Art Gallery & Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Thanks to the pandemic, exhibitions such as European Masterpieces from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, which opened at QAGOMA on the weekend, are fraught with logistical difficulties. Quarantine rules and social distancing requirements, not to mention the actual health effects of COVID, have dramatically affected the ability of gallery and museum staff to plan, oversee and shepherd high profile exhibitions into existence. The fact they are open at all stands as an extraordinary demonstration of trust between institutions and...
Visual ArtArchDaily

"Blurring Out Boundaries Between Domestic and Institution": In Conversation with Korean Pavilion Curator Hae-Won Shin at the 2021 Venice Architecture Biennale

The 17th Venice Architecture Biennale is currently unfolding, and its 60 national pavilions reveal a wide range of answers to the question "How will we live together". This year's edition restates the Biennale's role as a platform for inquiry, prompting a collective re-evaluation of pressing issues such as migration, inequality, climate change or the role of technology. While in Venice, Archdaily met virtually within the Korean pavilion with curator Hae-Won Shin, as the pandemic prevented the exhibition's creators to be present at the Biennale. The conversation explored the thinking behind "Future School" and how it creates a framework for collective learning and exploration.
Visual Artniagaranow.com

Eye for Art: Mistikôsiwak, Resurgence of the People

Kent Monkman wields a double-edged sword that looks like a feather but is no less lethal. In his "Mistikôsiwak," (Wooden Boat People), the Canadian Cree artist created a grand diptych, two enormous paintings commissioned by the Metropolitan Museum in New York to grace its Great Hall. This was an exciting...
Designyovenice.com

The First NFT Gallery Has Opened in Venice

Bright Moments gallery is changing the way we view, buy, and appreciate art by utilizing blockchain technology to create the first, in-person non-fungible token gallery. Learn more about this unique experience in this video brought to you by School of Rock.
New York City, NYadafruit.com

Legacy Russell Is Named Next Leader of the Kitchen #ArtTuesday

An institution of New York’s downtown theater scene names their next leader in Legacy Russell. Its great to see the art world pick up and keep moving! Learn more from the New York Times:. The Kitchen, the nonprofit arts space in Chelsea, celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Its timeline...
Worldstirworld.com

Serpentine Pavilion 2021 by Counterspace honours community spaces in London

Exuding subtle references to treasured community spaces within the city of London, the Serpentine Pavilion 2021, designed by Sumayya Vally-led South African practice Counterspace, opened to the public on June 11 after delay due to the pandemic. On the lush lawns of Kensington Gardens, the temporary structure features hints of the neoclassical and modern in soft pink hues contrasted by dark accents. As the 20th such pavilion commissioned by the London-based Serpentine Gallery, it responds to the historical eradication and subsequent deficiency of cross-communal spaces within London, paying tribute to eminent places of gathering - both existing and erased.
artfixdaily.com

Crystal Bridges 2022 Exhibitions Will Explore Fashion, Architecture and Black Culture in the South

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art announces the 2022 temporary exhibition schedule which includes the museum’s first fashion exhibition, Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour, its first architecture exhibition, Architecture at Home, and The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse, organized by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. The museum also announces the return of North Forest Lights this fall for a third season at Crystal Bridges.
Agriculturemaplecreeknews.com

Naming of new seed varieties will honour veterans

FP Genetics Inc. and The Royal Canadian Legion, Saskatchewan Command, are excited to announce the name of the second veteran chosen in our variety naming collaboration that serves to honour veterans and highlight the sacrifices they have made in service of community and country. Pte L.J. “Jack” Hockley was born...
Visual Artartfixdaily.com

American Art at Swann Galleries June 30

(ARTFIXdaily.com) New York—Swann Galleries will present a sale of American Art on Wednesday, June 30. The auction will include notable works from prominent artists working in America beginning in the mid-1800s and continuing through the contemporary era. The sale is led by George Tooker with Untitled (Young Man Facing a...
U.K.irvinetimes.com

Whisky writer named in Queen’s Birthday Honours list

A man who has toured the world after “unwittingly” becoming a whisky writer has been awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list. Charles MacLean, whose specialist subject is Scotch, is being recognised for his services to the industry, UK exports and charity. Since starting in the 1980s, his...