Women & Their Work, the long-running Austin gallery dedicated to showcasing work by women artists, will reopen July 10 after a long hiatus due to the pandemic, as well as its relocation to a new home at 1311 E. César Chavez Street. The first exhibition in the new space opens July 24. The group exhibition, titled We Know Who We Are. We Know What We Want., is curated by Dallas-based artist Vicki Meek. Meek was recently recognized as ‘Texas Artist of the Year’ by Art League Houston and is now represented by Talley Dunn Gallery in Dallas.