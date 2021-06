In June 2020, when Paris Fashion Week was still a post-pandemic fantasy, the streetwear-centric fashion, art, and culture magazine Highsnobiety decided to take fashion week online. They launched a digital collection called ‘Not In Paris,’ aimed at “celebrating creativity in the age of remote interactions.” The now bi-annual presentation, a curated multimedia series showcasing art, fashion, music, and design, takes place just before Men’s Fashion Week (or, in the case of 2020, when Men’s Fashion Week would have been). This year, only 6 fashion houses will participate, though a total of 72 are on the calendar when factoring in digital shows. Dior and Hermès are among those who will present live between June 22 and June 27.