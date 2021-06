These four players will be central to the hopes of Germany at this summer’s Euro 2020 tournament. 1. Thomas Müller Müller has been recalled to the Germany set-up for the first time in two years off the back of an impressive season. He had the most assists in the Bundesliga this season and his ability to find space around the box could prove invaluable. 2. Mats Hummels Another player recalled by Joachim Löw ahead of the tournament. Hummels will bring experience to this German backline. His ability on the ball will also allow Germany to build from the back against even the most difficult opponents. 3. Serge Gnabry Gnabry has been devastating going forward for Germany, scoring 16 times in just 22 appearances. Gnabry's performances at the Euros will greatly impact how far Germany can go this summer. 4. Kai Havertz Havertz has hit goalscoring form at just the right time and will be full of confidence after winning the Champions League. His capacity to rotate with Müller and Gnabry and his ability to read the game so well could make the difference.