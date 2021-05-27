Cancel
Rotterdam, NY

Sculpture International Rotterdam enriched with new sculpture by Gavin Turk

Cover picture for the articleROTTERDAM.- On World Refugee Day, Sunday June 20, Mayor of Rotterdam Aboutaleb will unveil a new work of art in Rotterdam. L'Âge d'Or (2019) by Young British Artist Gavin Turk will be installed on the bank of the Maas, directly opposite the future FENIX Museum of Migration. L'Âge d'Or is an open door made of painted bronze and measuring over 3.5 metres tall. This larger-than-life door will soon offer a view of the Maas, beckoning towards the North Sea and the Atlantic crossing. FENIX is providing the work on long-term loan to Sculpture International Rotterdam of the Rotterdam City Council.

