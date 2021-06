In spring of 2022, a new exhibition entitled Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure will open at the Starrett-Lehigh Building that will feature over 200 works by the artist that have either never before or rarely been seen. Organized by the multimedia artist’s family, the exhibition will include drawings, paintings, and all manner of ephemera. Decades after his death, Jean-Michel Basquiat’s work continues to fetch huge prices at auction and command the attention of rabid audiences in part because of the scarcity of his work; the artist passed away at the age of 27 in 1988, leaving behind a body of work that would become as legendary as it was truncated.