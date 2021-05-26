Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

Park Ranger Samantha Nickel: Lifeguard of the Desert

By Mare Czinar
phoenixmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity of Phoenix park ranger Samantha Nickel is uniquely qualified for taking on the crowds at some of the city’s hiking hubs. Nickel draws upon her experience in corrections, caregiving and airline bag wrangling for her current position in the city’s East Park district, which includes Camelback Mountain, Piestewa Peak, Dreamy Draw and Papago Park. Being able to work diplomatically with diverse populations in busy, physically demanding outdoor conditions comes naturally to the native Arizonan who recently completed her Bachelor of Science degree in Parks and Recreation Management at Arizona State University.

www.phoenixmag.com
Phoenix, AZmyhyperlocalnews.com

Fire Ban in Desert Parks and Preserves Now In Effect

The Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department has put into effect its annual ban of open fires in the city’s desert parks and mountain preserves. The Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department’s annual fire ban is also in effect. In consultation with the Phoenix Fire Department, smoking and charcoal fires are...
Los Angeles, CAKABC

Area Lifeguards, Park Rangers Preparing For Big Crowds This Holiday Weekend

(Los Angeles, CA) — Large crowds are expected to gather this Memorial Day weekend at Southern California’s beaches, parks, and trails. With CDC restrictions easing, people are ready to meet up with friends again, and health officials have said the safest place for those visits is outdoors. Ocean lifeguard specialist Marco Rodriguez tells KCBS-TV that they are ready for everyone to come out and have a good time. All of the county’s lifeguard towers will be staffed over the long weekend.
Allegheny County, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

County pools and spray parks will open June 5, lifeguard positions are still available

ALLEGHENY COUNTY — The Allegheny County Parks Department on Thursday announced that the Boyce Park Wave Pool, North Park Swimming Pool, Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool, and South Park Wave Pool will open for the season the weekend of June 5-6. The pools will have to close the following week as most lifeguards are students and still in school, but will reopen and remain starting Saturday, June 12.
Austin, TXfox7austin.com

Austin Parks & Rec adjusts pool openings amid lifeguard shortage

AUSTIN, Texas - Thursday, Austin Parks and Recreation announced plans to reopen additional aquatic programs and facilities. Select City splash pads and pools in each quadrant of Austin will begin opening, and swimming lessons for all ages will once again be offered. The Aquatics Division says it does not have...
Public Safetypncguam.com

DPR has only two park rangers to cover 78 parks

Department of Parks and Recreation director Roque Alcantara says there are plenty of people interested in becoming park rangers. Alcantara told Newstalk K57’s Patti Arroyo that he’s seen plenty of interest from law enforcement trainees as well as Visitor Security Officers. Currently, he has only two park rangers to cover...
Seward, AKAnchorage Daily News

Park rangers kill black bear near Seward that went ‘face to face’ with hikers

Park rangers Tuesday killed an aggressive black bear along a popular hiking trail in Kenai Fjords National Park out of Seward. The National Park Service said it received a report of “a large aggressive black bear that was threatening and had possibly injured park visitors” on the Harding Icefield Trail around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Rangers carrying firearms and bear spray responded, along with Alaska State Troopers, other park staff and Bear Creek Fire and Rescue personnel who searched for the hikers.
Public SafetyMySanAntonio

Park rangers conducting sobriety checkpoint at Padre Island National Seashore

As a Texas beach is considered a public highway, you should treat it as such when it comes to drinking and driving. To raise awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence – and to protect the public from impaired drivers – Padre Island National Seashore is planning a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday, May 29, on Park Road 22 near Malaquite Visitor Center parking lot.
Lifestyletroutdaleoregon.gov

Lifeguards Return To Glenn Otto Park May 29

After a year off due to the pandemic, we are thrilled to announce that lifeguards will return to Glenn Otto Park this weekend. Beginning on Saturday, May 29, the American Medical Response (AMR) River Safety Program will provide lifeguards at the Glenn Otto Park beach area on the Sandy River from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily.
Duluth, MNPosted by
MIX 108

Lifeguard Services Resume At Park Point Beach House

The City Of Duluth announced they have partnered with the YMCA to offer lifegaurd services again at the Park Point Beach House. According to a press release, the services will last all summer long and begin Memorial Day. The services offer a safe place for people to enjoy Lake Superior. As we all know living in the Northland there have been people that had to be saved by a trained lifeguard from the undertow that happens just out from the shore. The waves often carve out the sand underneath the water and create drop-offs.
Kennewick, WAFOX 11 and 41

Desert Lawn Memorial Park has annual Memorial Day services

KENNEWICK, WA – Thousands of local veterans will be honored this weekend at Desert Lawn Memorial Park in Kennewick with a public service on Monday, May 31 at 11 am in the Veterans Section of the cemetery. Rattlesnake Mountain Skydiving will start the service with a demonstration jump featuring a...
Macon, GAwgxa.tv

HIRING: Macon-Bibb County parks, pools need lifeguards

MACON, Ga. -- Bibb County is hiring lifeguards for the summer. The county said Wednesday that the Recreation Department and Lake Tobesofkee need lifeguards before Memorial Day weekend. Public pools will also be open starting Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The full summer schedule starts on June 1...
Washington County, ORPosted by
KGW

Park rangers stress water safety ahead of holiday weekend

FOREST GROVE, Ore. — We might be a few days out from the holiday weekend, but it’s already looking like it’s going to be a sunny and warm one. That means we can expect to see a lot of people on the rivers and lakes. Each body of water brings its own unique conditions that first responders hope you’re aware of, before you go.
Long Branch, NJahherald.com

Lifeguards Will Be On Duty at Seven Presidents Park

LONG BRANCH -- The Monmouth County Park System is pleased to announce that beginning Saturday, May 29, Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park’s lifeguards will be on duty weekends and Memorial Day from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily guarded swimming starts Saturday, June 19. Located on Ocean Avenue in Long Branch, Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park offers a mile of clean, sandy beach to enjoy. Besides guarded swimming, the park also offers family-friendly amenities including a playground, volleyball court, snack bar and the Skateplex.
Fayetteville, PAWaynesboro Record-Herald

Lifeguards needed to save pool season at Caledonia State Park

Caledonia State Park in Fayetteville will have a Memorial Day weekend unlike in the past. In an ongoing attempt to hire lifeguards for its pool facility, the park posted online stating that the pool will be closed for the start of the season. "Due to staffing complications, the Caledonia State...
Urbana, ILsmilepolitely.com

Urbana Park District needs more lifeguards

It's almost time for Crystal Lake Family Aquatic Center to open for the season, which is very exciting after a summer of no swimming last year. In the current phase of reopening, they are able to offer more open swim hours. However, Aquatics Manager Leslie Radice is in need of more lifeguards to be able to operate safely with expanded hours.
Roeland Park, KSfox4kc.com

Lifeguard shortage forces Roeland Park to reduce pool hours

ROELAND PARK, Kan. — A lifeguard shortage throughout the Kansas City metro has forced city leaders to scale back hours at the Roeland Park Aquatic Center. “We’ve made a lot of progress in the last couple weeks. The council’s decision to raise the pay rate and offer those incentives I think has gotten a lot of people to apply,” Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tony Nichols said. “We’re up to 22 lifeguards. With that amount of staffing we’re going to open on an abbreviated schedule.”
Duluth, MNcbs3duluth.com

ON DUTY: Lifeguard watch starts at Park Point Memorial Day weekend

DULUTH, MN -- Lifeguarding services will be provided at Park Point Beach House this summer. Starting Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day a lifeguard will be on duty to support beach safety. The Duluth Fire Department will also be there managing flags, electronic signs and respond to emergencies. Food trucks...
Duluth, MNboreal.org

Video: Lifeguards returning to Park Point in Duluth this summer

Lifeguards are returning to Park Point, and will be there more often this year compared to 2020. Photo: WDIO-TV Lifeguards are returning to Park Point this summer, starting Memorial Day weekend. It's a partnership between the YMCA and the city of Duluth. Cheryl Potdburg, Risk and Safety Manager for the...