Park Ranger Samantha Nickel: Lifeguard of the Desert

The City Of Duluth announced they have partnered with the YMCA to offer lifegaurd services again at the Park Point Beach House. According to a press release, the services will last all summer long and begin Memorial Day. The services offer a safe place for people to enjoy Lake Superior. As we all know living in the Northland there have been people that had to be saved by a trained lifeguard from the undertow that happens just out from the shore. The waves often carve out the sand underneath the water and create drop-offs.