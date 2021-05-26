Park Ranger Samantha Nickel: Lifeguard of the Desert
City of Phoenix park ranger Samantha Nickel is uniquely qualified for taking on the crowds at some of the city’s hiking hubs. Nickel draws upon her experience in corrections, caregiving and airline bag wrangling for her current position in the city’s East Park district, which includes Camelback Mountain, Piestewa Peak, Dreamy Draw and Papago Park. Being able to work diplomatically with diverse populations in busy, physically demanding outdoor conditions comes naturally to the native Arizonan who recently completed her Bachelor of Science degree in Parks and Recreation Management at Arizona State University.www.phoenixmag.com