Presidential Election

Biden seeks to replace several Trump appointees on arts commission

 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA view of the restored Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, Aug. 22, 2020. Four of the seven members of the federal Commission of Fine Arts, a generally low-key, earnest design advisory group that became embroiled in battles over architectural style during the Trump era, have been told by the Biden administration to resign or face termination, according to the commission’s chairman. Doug Mills/The New York Times.

