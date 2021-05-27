Jack Shainman Gallery opens an exhibition of new work by Leslie Wayne

Leslie Wayne, The Universe is on the Inside, III, 2021 (detail). Oil on wood with fabric, 53 3/4 x 51 1/8 x 3 inches. Courtesy of the artist and Jack Shainman Gallery. NEW YORK, NY.- Jack Shainman Gallery is presenting The Universe is on the Inside, an exhibition of new work by Leslie Wayne. This series explores the powerful relationship between ourselves and the objects that support and sustain us in our daily lives during a year of complex, unavoidable isolation and ambiguity. At the core of the work is Wayne’s interest in exploring how we imbue these everyday objects, once inanimate and inert, with subjective meaning and purpose. This poignant and introspective presentation underscores Wayne’s personal and deeply intimate perspective on the creative process.