Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Anna Halprin, choreographer committed to experimentation, dies at 100

artdaily.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the University of California, Santa Barbara Dance Company perform excerpts from Anna Halprin’s “Parades and Changes” in New York, May 31, 2017. Halprin, who sought to move beyond what she saw as the constraints of modern dance, and whose experiments inspired, challenged and sometimes perplexed generations of dancers and audiences, died on Monday, May 24, 2021, at her home in Kentfield, Calif. She was 100. Andrea Mohin/The New York Times.

artdaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
California State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelangelo Antonioni
Person
Burl Ives
Person
Yvonne Rainer
Person
Charles Dance
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Education#Choreographers#The New York Times#Nyt News Service#Hunter College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Parades
News Break
Music
Related
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twin Cities choreographer Michael Matthew Ferrell dies at 61

While most Minnesotans may not recognize the name Michael Matthew Ferrell, hundreds of thousands experienced his work over the past three decades. A respected choreographer and dancer, he created dances for high-wattage shows at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, the Children's Theatre Company, Theatre Latte Da and Artistry, among others, and set his dances on the likes of Hollywood star Amy Adams and Tony nominee Laura Osnes.
Los Angeles, CAKilleen Daily Herald

'Bordertown' to 'Bordertown,' this Mexican writer's journey through Hollywood

LOS ANGELES — Whenever I visit Olvera Street, as I did a few weeks ago, my walk through the historic corridor is always the same. Start at the plaza. Say a prayer at the massive cross that marks the area as the birthplace of Los Angeles. Pass the stand where out-of-towners and politicians have donned sombreros and serapes for photos ever since the city turned this area into a tourist trap in 1930.
Performing Artsopenculture.com

The Mistake Waltz: Watch the Hilarious Ballet by Legendary Choreographer Jerome Robbins

So often mistakes are the most memorable part of live performance. In Jerome Robbins’ The Concert (or The Perils of Everybody), they’re built in. The portion set to Chopin’s Waltz in E Minor, above, has earned the nickname The Mistake Waltz. It’s an anthology of screw ups that will be familiar to anyone who’s attended a few amateur ballet productions and school recitals.
EntertainmentL.A. Weekly

Theater of Existential Glitches: chekhov OS/an experimental game/

The thing about classics is that with each new production by a new generation, the most timeless works are able to transcend the era and location of their original setting to absorb and reflect the new zeitgeist. So it is with Anton Chekhov’s 1903 masterpiece The Cherry Orchard, one of the most translated and staged plays in history. A current web-based production by Igor Golyak and Arlekin’s Zero Gravity Lab takes this classic tale of feckless gentry, class struggle, and shifting social dynamics in expansive new directions.
Theater & DanceArtsJournal

Choreographing The Social Distancing At Dance Parties

“SOCIAL! the social distance dance club advertised a COVID-conscious rave [in Manhattan] this spring, where people were free to let loose together in the Park Avenue Armory’s Drill Hall. David Byrne MC’d the evening’s festivities, but the real dance happened before the party. The choreography was as follows.” – The Brooklyn Rail.
Entertainmentbostonhassle.com

This Week In Experimental: Volume 58

The heat wave is wearing me out today; so, I’ll be brief. The big news this week: we’re now on Discord! I’ve been thinking of ways that we can grow our community and learn from each other. I hope that this Discord server is a way for all of us to find more people who understand our practices and the songs we carry in our hearts. I can’t wait to see what all of you have to share and say.
Visual Arttheartofeducation.edu

From the Archives: Exploration and Experimentation in Drawing

This episode from 2019 takes a dive into how we teach drawing. Stan Dodson, art teacher from Augusta, Georgia, joins Tim to talk about how we can encourage kids to take more chances, experiment, and explore in their drawing. Listen as they discuss their favorite drawing projects, ideas for materials and techniques, and the importance of visual journaling. Full Episode Transcript Below.
New Orleans, LAoffbeat.com

Polanco Jones Jr. directs and choreographs musical staged in Jazz Museum courtyard

The New Orleans Jazz Museum has partnered with Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre to present a four-night production of the Broadway musical Songs for a New World by Jason Robert Brown. Staged in the courtyard of the museum on June 4, 5, 11 and 12, the musical is connected by a theme—the moment of decision—with a moving collection of songs about life, love and the choices that we make. Polanco Jones Jr. is the director and choreographer of the show.
Performing ArtsArtsJournal

A Choreographer Learns To Rest, To Improvise, And To Feel Joy

During what we might call “the long 2020,” choreographer Kyle Marshall experienced quite a bit of change. “In this next step of his career, he said, he’s more focused and more comfortable making decisions. But the pandemic made also him realize something else: Just how exhausted he was.” Now he’s trying to be more intentional, working more carefully with his dancers and creating work that celebrates life and wonder. – The New York Times.
Theater & DanceArtsJournal

For First Time, Indigenous Australian Choreographer Will Lead Non-Indigenous Dance Company

Daniel Riley, who comes from the Wiradjuri people of central New South Wales, spent 12 years dancing with and choreographing for Bangarra Dance Theatre, Australia’s (and possibly the world’s) most prominent indigenous dance company. At the beginning of 2022, he starts work as artistic director of the company’s oldest contemporary dance troupe, the Adelaide-based Australian Dance Theatre. – ABC (Australia)
Skin Carescientology.org

Beauty and the Basics @home with Anna

As a professional cosmetologist, Anna is all about making others beautiful. So, she’s constantly researching the latest trends and techniques. But to stay at the top of her game and keep her business thriving, she doesn’t turn to beauty magazines. Instead, she studies the Basics for technology to help her improve the future—despite any ugly turn of events.
Chinawbaa.org

Anna Sirianni

New Report Details Firsthand Accounts Of Torture From Uyghur Muslims In China. Let's examine the case for Simon Biles as greatest of all time. She won her seventh U.S. gymnastics title over the weekend. That is a record. Joining me now is sports writer Liz Clarke from The Washington Post.
Moviesthenativesociety.com

Jessica Redish: Award-winning Director, Choreographer & Writer

Jessica Redish is an award-winning director, choreographer and writer based in Los Angeles. Her body of work ranges from choreographing The Smashing Pumpkins International Tour to having her short film “The Last Croissant” win Best Director at the Atlanta Comedy Film Festival & featured on Funny or Die. Her short film “AIRWAY” recently won Best Micro Comedy Film at the Women’s Comedy Film Festival in Atlanta. It will be featured in the UCLA Extension Film Fest August 27-29 where she is currently studying as the Ingrid Skulstad Williams Scholarship Recipient to receive her Certificate in Directing. Jessica will begin her MFA at USC’s School of Cinematic Arts in fall 2021.
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Jennifer Straniere, a Woman of Achievement whose commitment to family and to the arts world was unwavering, dies at 69

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Jennifer Richter Straniere, a giant in the Staten Island theatrical world, who served as an inspirational mentor to generations of performers, and a visionary leader who considered community service a privilege, died in her Livingston home Friday after battling metastatic breast cancer. She was 69. Mrs....
Festivalfilmlinc.org

FLC's Juneteenth 2021 Resources and Recommendations

This upcoming Saturday marks the 156th anniversary of Juneteenth (6/19/1865), the day federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to announce General Order #3, effectively ending legalized slavery in America. “The people of Texas are informed,” U.S. General Gordon Granger announced, “that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.”
Fort Lauderdale, FLbocaratonobserver.com

The World Of Anna Sui

After a worldwide tour that included London, New York and Shanghai, The World of Anna Sui exhibit has arrived to Fort Lauderdale where it is on display through Oct. 3 at NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale. Discover the glamorous and eclectic world behind this famous designer known for her originality...
Books & Literaturelargeheartedboy.com

Brian Hall's Playlist for His Novel "The Stone Loves the World"

In the Book Notes series, authors create and discuss a music playlist that relates in some way to their recently published book. Previous contributors include Jesmyn Ward, Lauren Groff, Bret Easton Ellis, Celeste Ng, T.C. Boyle, Dana Spiotta, Amy Bloom, Aimee Bender, Roxane Gay, and many others. Brian Hall's novel...