Anna Halprin, choreographer committed to experimentation, dies at 100
Members of the University of California, Santa Barbara Dance Company perform excerpts from Anna Halprin's "Parades and Changes" in New York, May 31, 2017. Halprin, who sought to move beyond what she saw as the constraints of modern dance, and whose experiments inspired, challenged and sometimes perplexed generations of dancers and audiences, died on Monday, May 24, 2021, at her home in Kentfield, Calif. She was 100.