Vienna's musicians find their voice after months of silence

artdaily.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIENNA (AFP).- Classical musicians in Vienna are preparing to return to live performances after long months without audiences which have severely tested their motivation and, for some, even thrown their careers into question. They are dusting off their instruments after Austria's easing of coronavirus restrictions allowed cultural venues to open...

artdaily.com
Person
Gustav Mahler
#Musicians#Restaurants#Classical Music#Austrian#The State Opera#French#Afp#The Vienna Philharmonic#The Vienna State Opera#Agence France Presse
