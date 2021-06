Hindman's Spring Modern Design auction surpasses $865,000

All products featured on Condé Nast Traveler are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When I bought and renovated my house in the Fès medina in 2009, everyone asked me where I sourced my interiors. A bit guiltily, I'd confess: Marrakech. Fès may be the city of artisans, but Marrakech has always been the real jewel when it comes to shopping. My midcentury-modern-style kitchen chairs came from a no-name stall on a dusky little square near the now rather chic Souk Cherifia; my bold cream, orange, green, and black striped curtains from the tiniest hole-in-the-wall near the Palais Bahia specializing in antique African cloth. I used to scour the souk at Bab el Khemis—still Morocco's most fruitful flea market—for vintage lamps and bigger pieces to get reupholstered or sprayed with automotive paint (the design hack of the day).