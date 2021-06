Lisa Banes, who had several Broadway credits and notably appeared in the big screen adaptation of Gone Girl, has died at the age of 65. According to The New York Post, she died on June 14 as the result of injuries sustained after getting struck by a scooter driver on the Upper West Side on June 4. She had been on her way to meet her wife Kathryn Kranhold for a dinner party. No arrests have been made yet in the case; the scooter driver was last seen heading north on Amsterdam Avenue.