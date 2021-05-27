Remember When You Were Young? Purdue QB Edition

Joe Tiller (God rest his soul) had a pretty poor final season in West Lafayette. At the time, it was well accepted that he had one foot out the door - the team had already hired Danny Hope to be his replacement after Hope’s string of decent seasons at Eastern Kentucky. At the time, Purdue was quite used to winning games, every season, usually more than they lost. But his last team finished 4-8 and missed a bowl for just the second time in Tiller’s twelve seasons. Curtis Painter had a rough season, but was still drafted and hung around the league for a while. It was the high point of what coming at the Boilers. Let’s look at the next twelve seasons of Purdue quarterbacks.