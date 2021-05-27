The Waa-Mu Show to present “The Secret of Camp Elliott” virtually June 9 through 20
The 90th annual Waa-Mu Show is a supernatural mystery set in the year 1977. Written, composed, choreographed and produced by over 100 Northwestern students, the original musical follows friends at summer camp and centers around a love story between two young girls. Communication senior and Waa-Mu co-chair Pallas Gutierrez, a former Daily staffer, said they are very proud to see the romance play out in the show.