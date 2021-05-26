Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Lockhart nearly perfect, leads Arkansas to tournament win over Georgia

By Matt Jones
Arkansas Online
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArkansas left hander Lael Lockhart came within one out of throwing a perfect game during the Razorbacks’ 11-2 win over Georgia on Wednesday at the SEC Tournament. Leading 10-0 with a run rule in effect, Lockhart gave up a two-out infield single to the Bulldogs’ Josh McAllister in the seventh inning to break up what would have been the first perfect game in Razorback history. Georgia catcher Corey Collins followed with a two-run home run to extend the game.

www.arkansasonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, GA
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Fayetteville, GA
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game One#Lead Off#Bulldogs#Lsu#Ole Miss#Polk#2r#Vanderbilt#Sec Tournament#2nd Lockhart#4th Georgia#3rd Lockhart#1st Arkansas#5th Lockhart#5th Georgia#8th Lockhart#Lockhart Battles#End 7th Arkansas#The Game#Wallace Scores
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
Related
Georgia Statekentuckytoday.com

Calipari: Georgia transfer Wheeler 'what you look for in point guard'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky added another transfer to its upcoming roster. Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler signed with Kentucky on Monday and will have three more seasons of eligibility remaining. Wheeler, a guard, averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 assists in 57 games for the Bulldogs and becomes the fourth transfer added to next year’s squad. He joins Oscar Tshiebwe (West Virginia), Kellan Grady (Davidson) and C.J, Fredrick, formerly of Iowa.
Arkansas Statechatsports.com

Davillier's final 8 includes Arkansas

Maumelle 3-star defensive tackle Nico Davillier has his college list down to eight, visits planned to three and his eye on announcing his destination June 27. Davillier (6-4, 275 pounds) released a top eight Sunday of Arkansas, Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Penn State and Colorado. “I’ve gotten to...
Arkansas StateStuttgart Daily Leader

No. 1 Arkansas wins series on Rocky Top

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Razorbacks run Rocky Top. No. 1 Arkansas took full control of the SEC with a 3-2 victory against No. 4 Tennessee on Sunday afternoon at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Hogs, now 39-10 overall and 19-8 in SEC play, have won all nine of their conference series this season and own a two-game lead over second-place Mississippi State in the Western Division.
Georgia StateWTVQ

Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler signs with Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Georgia transfer Sahvir (pronounced Sah-veer) Wheeler, who led the Southeastern Conference and ranked in the top five nationally in assists per game in 2020-21, has signed with the Kentucky men’s basketball team. Wheeler, a 5-foot-10 guard from Houston, averaged 11.3 points and 5.8 assists per...
Arkansas Statechatsports.com

LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Tennessee Game 3

( Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate ) Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn is shown during a game against LSU on April 30, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. Lael Lockhart has retired all six batters he has faced, including two by strikeout. The Vols are not getting good contact against him. Drew Gilbert...
Arkansas Stateswark.today

Arkansas vs. Tennessee Series Wrap Up

FAYETTEVILLE – Thanks to incomparable reliever Kevin Kopps winning Friday and Sunday, Arkansas’ Comeback Kids won 2 of their 3 comebacks in their 3-game SEC series at Tennessee. Coach Dave Van Horn’s nationally No. 1 Razorbacks, down 5-0 to former Arkansas assistant coach Tony Vitello’s nationally No. 4 Volunteers in...
Arkansas StateLog Cabin Democrat

Arkansas track wins SEC triple crown

FAYETTEVILLE — Like Peanuts’ Lucy yanking the football just before a determined Charlie Brown can kick it, the other SEC Outdoor Men’s and Women’s track and field teams ended the championship meet Charlie Brown sprawled flat on their backs. Again. For again overwhelming on the 5,000 meters, the three-day meets’...
Georgia Statewymt.com

Georgia transfer commits to Kentucky

(WYMT) - Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announced his transfer to Kentucky. Wheeler chose the Cats over LSU, Kansas and Oklahoma State. Wheeler averaged 14.0 points, 7.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game while starting 25 of 26 games for the Bulldogs as a sophomore last season.
Arkansas Stated1baseball.com

D1Baseball Top 25: Chaos Abound After Arkansas

Weekly Chat | Latest RPI | How They Fared | Teams That Aced Week 13. Arkansas cemented its hold on the No. 1 spot in the D1Baseball Top 25 by winning a road series at No. 4 Tennessee, keeping the Hogs in the top position for the sixth week in a row. The Razorbacks improved to 7-1 against teams currently ranked in the top 10, and 15-3 against teams ranked in the Top 25 — with all 18 of those games played away from Baum Stadium.
Arkansas Statewholehogsports.com

Goldwire returning to Arkansas as assistant coach

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas rehired Lacey Goldwire as an assistant women's basketball coach Monday. Goldwire, who has spent the past two seasons at Tennessee, was on Mike Neighbors' staff for his first two seasons as the Razorbacks' coach from 2017-19. “Lacey Goldwire’s fingerprints are all over everything successful we’ve done with...
Arkansas StatePosted by
247Sports

Every Arkansas quarterback is a threat to run

Arkansas quarterbacks improved their passing results throughout the spring as they got more comfortable with the timing of the offense, but those statistics do not reflect what they could bring to the table in the fall due to everyone's ability to run the ball. The ground game should play the biggest role at the position since Matt Jones graced the field his final season at Arkansas in 2004.
Arkansas Statehogville.net

Arkansas Softball Picked To Host NCAA Regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the second time in program history, the Arkansas softball team and Bogle Park will host an NCAA Tournament Regional. The No. 6 ranked Razorbacks drew the No. 6 national seed, the highest in school history, as announced on Sunday night. Stanford, South Dakota State and Manhattan will join Arkansas at the Fayetteville Regional.
Arkansas StateKait 8

Arkansas softball to hots Regional in NCAA Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the second time in program history, the Arkansas softball team and Bogle Park will host an NCAA Tournament Regional. The No. 6 ranked Razorbacks drew the No. 6 national seed, the highest in school history, as announced on Sunday night. Stanford, South Dakota State and Manhattan will join Arkansas at the Fayetteville Regional.