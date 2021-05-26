Lockhart nearly perfect, leads Arkansas to tournament win over Georgia
Arkansas left hander Lael Lockhart came within one out of throwing a perfect game during the Razorbacks’ 11-2 win over Georgia on Wednesday at the SEC Tournament. Leading 10-0 with a run rule in effect, Lockhart gave up a two-out infield single to the Bulldogs’ Josh McAllister in the seventh inning to break up what would have been the first perfect game in Razorback history. Georgia catcher Corey Collins followed with a two-run home run to extend the game.www.arkansasonline.com