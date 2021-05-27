Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

Conservatives dig-in on claims of indoctrination, after BSU investigation reveals no wrongdoing

By RYAN SUPPE rsuppe@idahopress.com
idahocountyfreepress.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE — In March, when Boise State University announced it was suspending dozens of diversity courses after receiving a complaint that a professor shamed a student for being white, state Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, posted on Facebook that the move amounted to an admission of “systemic Social Justice/Critical Race Theory problems on campus and how some students are being targeted.”

www.idahocountyfreepress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Boise, ID
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatives#Indoctrination#Race#Police Brutality#Bsu#Boise State University#Facebook#The Idaho Legislature#Hb 377#The Idaho Press#Republican#Americans#Marxist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In-person marches, music and reflection as Americans mark Juneteenth

ATLANTA/CHICAGO, June 19 (Reuters) - On Saturday, the United States marks Juneteenth for the first time as a federal holiday commemorating the end of the legal enslavement of Black Americans. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday signed a bill making Juneteenth the eleventh federally recognized holiday,...
POTUSNBC News

Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Apple Daily editor, CEO denied bail in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, June 19 (Reuters) - Two executives of Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, charged under a national security law, were denied bail on Saturday in a case that has drawn international condemnation and stoked fears over media freedoms in the financial hub. Editor-in-chief Ryan Law 47 and chief...
Florida StateCBS News

Pence heckled at conservative conference in Florida

Former Vice President Mike Pence was met with scattered heckling on Friday, at a speech he was delivering in the home state of the president he served. As he addressed a general session at the Faith and Freedom Coalition in Orlando, there were some jeers, with some yelling "traitor" at him.