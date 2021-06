You can stay like a king or queen at the first-ever luxury hotel at the Palace of Versailles. With the world finally returning to normal after more than a year, many are looking to travel this summer. You could visit California and take advantage of one of the vacations the state is giving away, try your luck at temporarily relocating to Hawai'i, or treat yourself to a night at the Palace of Versailles in France. Yes, you read that right.