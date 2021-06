Previously unseen work by Jean-Michel Basquiat will be showcased in an exhibition for the first time starting next year. Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure is set to open in Spring of 2022 in the artist's native NYC, in the Starrett Lehigh building in Chelsea. It's being put together by his sisters, Lisane Basquiat and Jeanine Heriveaux, who run his estate, and their stepmother, Nora Fitzpatrick. "We wanted to bring his work and personality forward, in a way only his family can, for people to immerse themselves in," Lisane said in a statement. "We want this to be a multi-dimensional celebration of Jean-Michel's life."