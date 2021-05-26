Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

Studio Session with Phoenix Painter and Muralist Shela Yu

By Chris Malloy
phoenixmag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy the time painter and illustrator Shela Yu was 11, she was drawing fairies and mermaids on her bedroom walls. Today, most of the 32-year-old Chinese American artist’s work lives in sketchbooks, PDF files and as murals emblazoned on building façades. Her painting has a kinetic yet calming energy. “I...

www.phoenixmag.com
