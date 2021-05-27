Sheriff's Report, May 27, 2021

Wahkiakum County law enforcement officers and emergency response personnel handled a variety of reports during the past week, including:. May 16 — 10:10 a.m. A caller reported that there were a few garbage bags in the westbound lane of SR 4 just west of Skamokawa. 2:43 p.m. A caller reported that the driver of a truck and trailer heading east on SR 4 in the Grays River area was traveling about 100 mph. A deputy responded but was unable to locate the vehicle. 2:56 p.m. An east county resident reported that there were two adults, three children, and a pit bull on his property. He asked a deputy to inform them that they were on private property. A deputy caught up with the people at County Line Park, who said they had left the nearby property when they were told it was private. 3:12 p.m. A caller reported large rocks on SR 4 east of Nassa Point. 7:01 p.m. A caller reported a domestic disturbance at a Puget Island home. Deputies responded. 7:24 p.m. A caller reported that a flag near the Cathlamet library had fallen and was on the ground. 8:29 p.m. A Rosedale resident reported that a phone line had been cut. The neighbor said he had accidentally cut the line while weed eating. 9:24 p.m. A caller reported that two dogs were loose on East Valley Road.