Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wahkiakum County, WA

Sheriff's Report, May 27, 2021

By Diana Zimmerman
waheagle.com
 23 days ago

Wahkiakum County law enforcement officers and emergency response personnel handled a variety of reports during the past week, including:. May 16 — 10:10 a.m. A caller reported that there were a few garbage bags in the westbound lane of SR 4 just west of Skamokawa. 2:43 p.m. A caller reported that the driver of a truck and trailer heading east on SR 4 in the Grays River area was traveling about 100 mph. A deputy responded but was unable to locate the vehicle. 2:56 p.m. An east county resident reported that there were two adults, three children, and a pit bull on his property. He asked a deputy to inform them that they were on private property. A deputy caught up with the people at County Line Park, who said they had left the nearby property when they were told it was private. 3:12 p.m. A caller reported large rocks on SR 4 east of Nassa Point. 7:01 p.m. A caller reported a domestic disturbance at a Puget Island home. Deputies responded. 7:24 p.m. A caller reported that a flag near the Cathlamet library had fallen and was on the ground. 8:29 p.m. A Rosedale resident reported that a phone line had been cut. The neighbor said he had accidentally cut the line while weed eating. 9:24 p.m. A caller reported that two dogs were loose on East Valley Road.

www.waheagle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wahkiakum County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
Wahkiakum County, WA
City
Cathlamet, WA
City
Skamokawa, WA
City
Grays River, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Property#Drugs#Sheriff S Report#Nassa Point#Rosedale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

40-year march: Only one state doesn't recognize Juneteenth

Forty years after the first state recognized the formal end of slavery in the United States as cause for an official celebration, President Biden signed legislation Thursday making Juneteenth a national holiday. The march from unofficial holiday to a formal day off for most federal employees started in Texas, more...
Kissimmee, FLPosted by
NBC News

Pence heckled at conservative event with shouts of 'traitor'

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence was heckled Friday with calls of “traitor” as he delivered remarks at a conservative policy conference in Kissimmee, Florida. At first, Pence was greeted by cheers when he appeared on stage at the Faith and Freedom Coalition event, which was billed as charting...
Moses Lake, WAPosted by
CBS News

Daredevil Alex Harvill dies attempting world-record motorcycle jump

Stunt rider Alex Harvill has died from injuries sustained while practicing to set a world-record motorcycle jump in Moses Lake, Washington, officials said. Harvill, 28, died Thursday from his injuries, Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison said. "Our deepest sympathies go out to Alex's family, friends and loved ones," Morrison said...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Palestinians cancel deal for near-expired COVID vaccines from Israel

TEL AVIV, June 18 (Reuters) - The Palestinian Authority (PA) cancelled a deal on Friday to receive soon-to-expire COVID-19 vaccines from Israel after an initial Israeli shipment showed an expiration date sooner than had been agreed, the PA health minister said. Israel and the PA announced a vaccine swap deal...