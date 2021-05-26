CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Public Hearing Notice - Port Authority - 6/3/2021

kitteryme.gov
 2021-05-26

The Kittery Port Authority moves to hold a public hearing on:. An application from Bryan Cormier, 12 Goose Point Road, Kittery Point, ME 03905 (Map 34, Lot 16) to add a 2’ x 50’ raised walkway and a 5’ x 20’ float. An application from James Lynch, 178 Whipple Road,...

www.kitteryme.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

3 More Public Hearings Scheduled On Congestion Pricing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three more hearings take place this week on implementing congestion pricing in New York City. The meetings will focus on different regions that would be affected by the plan, which could impose a fee on drivers coming into Manhattan’s Central Business District. Last month, the MTA unveiled the potential charges: $9 to $23 for E-ZPass holders $14 to 35 for drivers without one Among those fighting the move is New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who has threatened to use his influence on the Port Authority as a way to protect Garden State drivers. This week’s virtual hearings are set for: 6 – 8 p.m. Monday for New Jersey 6 – 8 p.m. Tuesday for northern New York City suburbs 6 – 8 p.m. Wednesday for Manhattan outside the central business district (61st Street and above)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Post and Courier

Meeting Notices - Public Hearing - November 1st, 2021

CITY OF FOLLY BEACH Notice of Public Hearing The Planning Commission Will Hold A Public Hearing On Monday November 1st, 2021 At 7:00pm On: Ordinance 32-21: An Ordinance Amending Section 166.05-02 (Application To Existing Structures), 165.05-03 (Single And Two Family Design Standards), 166.05-04 (Multifamily Design Standards) 166.05-05 (Commercial Design Standards) Of The Folly Beach Code of Ordinances to Apply Design Standards to all Non Conforming Uses And Structures. Ordinance 33-21: An Ordinance Amending Sections 168.01-01 (General Applicability), 168.01-04 (Minor Repairs and Normal Maintenance),168.02-03 (Repair), 168.02-05 (Reconstruction after Casualty Damage), 168.03-02 (Continuation), 168.03-03 (Enlargement), and 168.03-05 (Reconstruction After Casualty Damage) to Clarify that no new nonconforming Use or Structures can be Created Under the Provisions of the Zoning Code. Interested citizens are invited to come and give public testimony at the meeting to be held in City Council Chambers at 21 Center Street. Further information may be obtained, or written comments given, by calling Katherine Gerling, Zoning Administrator, at 843-693-1101 or in the Zoning Administrator's Office at City Hall, 21 Center Street, Folly Beach, South Carolina during normal business hours. (kgerling@follybeach.gov) Katie Gerling Zoning Administrator AD# 1963054.
FOLLY BEACH, SC
The Newberg Graphic

Emails: Shannon warned of public meetings law violations

Embattled Newberg school board vice chair made motion to hire attorney before Aug. 24 meeting The hiring of Canby attorney Tyler Smith by the Newberg school board has drawn condemnation from the board's minority members and raised legal questions as the district grapples with myriad other legal concerns. Smith's hiring by the board's conservative majority, which occurred prior to an Aug. 24 executive session that was closed to the public, may have violated public meetings law in that it occurred in a separate, public session for which the board did not give legally required notice. According to emails obtained by...
NEWBERG, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port Authority#Kittery Port Authority#Kittery Point#Map 17#Cardin Environmental#Traip Academy Boat Ramp
elkhornmediagroup.com

City of Walla Walla announces phone system disruption

WALLA WALLA — Washington state’s temporary moratorium on disconnections for unpaid utility bills ended Thursday, Sept. 30, so a lot of people have been trying to contact the city of Walla Walla’s Utility Billing office to pay their bill or set up a payment plan. Unfortunately, the city’s phone system...
WASHINGTON STATE
KATC News

Entergy faces $150K fine for violations at its nuclear plant

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission is proposing a $150,000 fine against Entergy Operations Inc. for three violations at its nuclear power plant in Louisiana. The federal agency announced the fine Friday regarding Entergy’s River Bend Nuclear facility near St. Francisville as they found an exam proctor falsifying a test and submitting it, an operator failed to properly complete safety checks at the plant’s control building and a senior reactor operator gave an unauthorized employee an access key to a room with cybersecurity-related equipment inside.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Walla Walla City Council selects designer for permanent First Avenue Plaza

The Walla Walla City Council approved a contract for PBS Engineering and Environmental Inc. to design a permanent First Avenue Plaza at a special meeting Wednesday, Sept. 29. The contract allows for payment of up to $166,450 for design costs, which will be paid for through the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal coronavirus-relief package.
WALLA WALLA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
St. Louis American

ST. LOUIS COUNTY PORT AUTHORITY LEGAL NOTICE

St. Louis County Port Authority will accept bids from qualified firms for asbestos abatement and environmental materials removal at the Former Jamestown Mall (the “Project”) located at 175 Jamestown Mall, Florissant, MO. Interested firms or joint ventures should submit one (1) original and two (2) copies of their fully completed and signed Bid Proposal, along with all required documentation, in a sealed envelope marked “CONFIDENTIAL: Proposal for Former Jamestown Mall Abatement Project” to the offices of Sandberg, Phoenix & von Gontard, P.C., 120 S. Central Ave., Suite 1600, Clayton, MO 63105, Attn: Andrew C. Ruben, by November 4, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (CST) at which time the bids will be opened and read aloud. There will be a mandatory pre-bid meeting and walk-thru on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., at the Project site. The Project Request for Proposals may be obtained from the Port Authority’s web site at www.stlpartnership.com/ rfp-rfq/. Copies of all Contract Documents may be viewed or purchased at County Blue Reprographics, 811 Hanley Industrial Ct., St. Louis, MO 63144 (http://www.countyblue.com),at Cross Rhodes Print & Technologies, 2731 S. Jefferson, St. Louis, MO 63118, or at MOKAN, 4666 Natural Bridge, St. Louis, MO 63115 (https://mokanccac.org/). All questions shall be submitted via email to Elizabeth Noonan at bnoonan@ced-solutions.com, no later than October 18, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. The Port Authority actively encourages submission of proposals from disadvantaged business enterprises and companies owned by minorities, women, immigrants and veterans. The Port Authority does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, ancestry, national origin, disability or veteran status in consideration of this award. Equal Opportunity Employer.
FLORISSANT, MO
wdac.com

Bill Legalizes Recreational Pot In PA

HARRISBURG – Two Allegheny County lawmakers unveiled new legislation to decriminalize, regulate, and tax adult-use, recreational marijuana in the Keystone State. Reps. Jake Wheatley and Dan Frankel announced House Bill 2050 which would make it legal for anyone 21 and older to purchase and consume recreational marijuana. It would also establish multiple grant programs that would benefit small, minority, and women-owned businesses funded by revenue collected from a marijuana sales tax. Rep. Frankel, the Democrat Chair of the House Health Committee, said failed policies of the past have resulted in the worst of all possible worlds: insufficient protection of the public health, aggressive enforcement that disproportionately harms communities of color, and zero revenue for the Commonwealth. He added with this legislation, PA can reap the benefits of a fact-based approach to regulating the cultivation, commerce, and use of marijuana for adults over 21 years old.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy