A Salina man was arrested in connection to two business burglaries Thursday. An officer was sent to the property being renovated for The Original Grande, 1019 E. Crawford Street on Thursday for the report of a burglary, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. A representative of JRI Commercial Properties told police that someone had busted in the temporary plywood door and taken several items. Those items included a worksite radio and two safety harnesses, Forrester said.