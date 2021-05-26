1407 Lenmore St, Richmond City, VA 23224
Welcome to 1407 Lenmore - completely renovated rancher in Richmond! As you walk in you will see an open kitchen and living room with fresh paint, high end laminate floors and granite countertops. The bathroom features beautiful porcelain tile on the floors and walls of the shower/tub. Additional features include new roof, new windows, and new doors. Close to VCU, MCV and Downtown with easy access to interstates 64 and 95. Dont miss this great opportunity to own an affordable move in ready home!richmond.com