2021-06-08 The Vicar of Loikaw: "The churches in the sights of the military" 2021-05-28 Demoso (Agenzia Fides) - In the city of Demoso, Kayah State, in eastern Myanmar, the Catholic Church of Our Lady of Peace in the parish of Dongankha, in the Diocese of Loikaw, was intentionally attacked by the Burmese army and suffered considerable damage. It is the sixth Catholic structure affected by attacks or incursions by the army. As reported to Fides by a priest of the diocese, Father Paul Tinreh, no injuries or victims were reported, and the church is one of the buildings attacked in the area: several houses were damaged or burned by indiscriminate artillery bombings carried out yesterday, June 6, since the early hours of the morning.