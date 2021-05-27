Cancel
Winton Supercars round postponed

By Andrew van Leeuwen
Motorsport.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state is facing what is called a "circuit breaker" shutdown as it deals with a fresh COVID-19 outbreak. The cluster, first identified on Monday, has now grown to 26 positive cases, 12 of which came overnight. As a result of the lockdown this weekend's Winton SuperSprint has been postponed.

