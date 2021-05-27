Winton Supercars round postponed

The well-known model will crew up with BJR for each the Darwin and Townsville occasions as a part of the squad’s rolling sponsorship programme for its #14 entry. The deal won’t solely see Pizza Hut branding on Hazelwood’s automobile, however features a free giant pizza for anybody who posts an image of themselves with the automobile on-line with the hashtag #PizzaHutSupercars. “We’re so delighted to be sponsoring BJR over these two races and to be a part of the Supercars household,” mentioned Pizza Hut CEO Phil Reed. “It’s an important occasion to observe and share good occasions collectively, whether or not you’re trackside or at dwelling having fun with a Pizza Hut supply. I’ll undoubtedly be tuning in and cheering on Todd and the BJR crew!” Hazelwood, in the meantime, says he is wanting ahead to Supercars’ annual journey to the High Finish. “I really like Darwin! This occasion is one among my private favourites,” he mentioned. “The climate is superior, the ambiance is unimaginable and the entire local people will get proper behind us. “The observe itself is one which’s tremendous technical and enjoyable to hustle a Supercar round. “The crew at BJR have had some nice success in Darwin prior to now and I’m ready higher than ever to make sure we hit the bottom working in Darwin and take our outcomes to that subsequent step for 2021. “It’s been over a month now since our final race so I’m so eager to rise up to the highest finish and again behind the wheel.” The Darwin Triple Crown will happen between June 18-20. Todd Hazelwood, Brad Jones Racing 1/three Picture by: Brad Jones Racing Todd Hazelwood, Brad Jones Racing 2/three Picture by: Brad Jones Racing Todd Hazelwood, Brad Jones Racing three/three Picture by: Brad Jones Racing.