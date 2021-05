In 2009, artisanal stop motion animation house Laika released their first feature film, Coraline. Based on Neil Gaman's book of the same name, the film follows a young girl stumbling into a fantastic 'other' world to become a sneak-up scary kids movie classic. But how did the film adapt the realistic elements of the book into the visual whimsy of a creative juggernaut making its mark in Hollywood? It's time to ask, What's the Difference? Written for the screen and directed by Henry Selick, of The Nightmare Before Christmas fame, both the book and the movie draw lines between Coraline's worlds of fantasy and reality. The book is able to make it more distinct thanks while the movie is all stop motion whimsy, all the time. So what changes need to be made to the story to account for that Laika trademark look? This episode was written by Clint Gage and animated by Casey Redmon. For more What's the Difference be sure to subscribe to IGN Movies & TV, and for animated installments, check these out! Brad Bird's Cold War era tear jerker, The Iron Giant - https://youtu.be/bH_ByiXX1eo Disney adapts the surprisingly metal Hans Christian Andersen for The Little Mermaid - https://youtu.be/YjUh8oIyQuU Akira, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the Top 10 Animated Movies of All Time - https://youtu.be/0Y1fVoImuc0.