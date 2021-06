I was inspired to write Naema’s story by the misogynoirist reactions I immediately saw toward her character in A SONG BELOW WATER. It reminded me that one of the dangers of being a Black girl in this world is the world’s own inability to celebrate, love, and protect more than one Black girl at a time; and Naema’s self-possessed-ness and confident belief in her worth made her a wonderful protagonist for a story about a world changing its mind about you, and a reminder that no one gets to decide our value.