The historic, scenic, and tiny South African towns you need to visit
A visit to South Africa usually involves a trip to the photogenic city of Cape Town, perhaps a quick stopover in Johannesburg, and a safari in a nearby game reserve. Yet even as more international travelers discover what makes South Africa an iconic tourist destination, some of the most charming areas remain unknown by tourists. Small towns in South Africa such as Darling, Dullstroom, and Nottingham Road and their surrounding areas should be on your must-visit list.matadornetwork.com