The historic, scenic, and tiny South African towns you need to visit

While all of us would love to travel the world and fill up our passports, the hard reality is that most of us find ourselves planning a trip to Disney or LEGOLAND instead. However, we’ve found a loophole. It is possible to get a “feel” for Germany, Denmark, England and more without actually leaving the United States. We’ve uncovered some of the best towns with international appeal (think Solvang, California and more), and some of them just might be near you. Put down the Rosetta Stone and let’s go; they’re just a road trip away!