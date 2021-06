Houston-based Ara Partners, an industrial decarbonization-focused private equity firm, announced that it has acquired Anesco Holdings, the parent company of the Anesco Group. Anesco is a UK market leader in renewable energy that manages the development, design, construction, maintenance and market optimization of renewable energy and energy efficiency projects. The company has developed and constructed more than 115 solar farms and energy storage facilities, including the UK's first solar farm free from subsidies, while its operations and maintenance service now has close to 1.2GW of renewable assets under management.