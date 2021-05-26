Of Mice and Men, Mob and Dispatch among those releasing new music [Seven in Seven]

Last week Rush's Alex Lifeson surprised fans by releasing two NEW instrumental tracks via his newly-minted official website at AlexLifeson.com, coinciding with the release of his new signature Epiphone Les Paul Standard Axcess guitar. The 2 new tracks are titled Kabul Blues and Spy House, and both are available for listening online via his website here. Andy Curran plays bass guitar on both tracks and David Quinton Steinberg was recruited for the drums on Spy House, but otherwise it's all Lerxst. It turns out these 2 tracks are the first glimpses of a new Alex Lifeson side project collaboration with Curran, guitarist Alfio Annibalini and vocalist Maiah Wynne called Envy of None. Ultimate Classic Rock reported earlier this afternoon that the project has recorded a total of 10 songs and are hoping to release an album by late summer of early fall. Andy Curran told UCR that Wynne was the "diamond in the rough" who helped to spawn the new project: