Ever since Megan Fox has been all over the news for her relationship with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly and her sexy outfits, I couldn't help but think of the 2009 horror film Jennifer's Body. I vividly remember watching it when it was first released, and I'm not saying the movie is a classic, but for some reason Megan's outfits are still seared into my brain years later. That must mean something, right? For that reason, I decided to take a trip down memory lane to revisit her character's outfits from the movie, and I kind of didn't hate it.