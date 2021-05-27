Cancel
Associated Press Editors on Emily Wilder Firing: 'We Made Missteps'

By Blake Montgomery
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 23 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Top Associated Press editors gave a partial mea culpa Wednesday in a staff meeting on the firing of Emily Wilder, a junior reporter who was dismissed from the newsroom a week ago for social media posts seen as biased toward Palestine over Israel. AP managing editor Brian Carovillano said that “mistakes of process, and not of outcome” were made, standing by Wilder’s firing, according to The Washington Post. Deputy managing editor Amanda Barrett told staff, “We want to acknowledge that we made missteps in handling this crisis. Please know that the AP will protect you. We’ll have your back when you face threats online.” More than a hundred AP employees wrote to management to express concern over Wilder’s dismissal. The news organization announced a review of its social media policies Monday. Conservative commentators had targeted Wilder for her membership in pro-Palestinian activist groups while a student at Stanford. Wilder said her editors never told her which of her tweets violated AP’s policies and that “AP folded to the ridiculous demands and cheap bullying of organizations and individuals.”

www.thedailybeast.com
New York City, NY
A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
