G-D To Host Summer Reading Program

The Gilman-Danforth District Library Summer Reading Program, “Reading Colors Your World”, is set for June 7-25. It is open to everyone of all ages. There will be a weekly “colorful” program for Preschool and School Age children once a week (with a couple of days and times to choose from) to do an outdoor story time and activity. There will be weekly take and go crafts for families to pick up and do at home. We will have reading logs for participants to turn in for prizes and raffle tickets for the big basket raffle at the end of the program.